Supreme Court says no to Talaq, Talaq, Talaq

In a landmark judgement, a five judge Supreme Court bench Tuesday held the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives by uttering the word Talaq thrice as unconstitutional and void from the outset by a majority 3 to 2 votes.

Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other leaders of other political paries immediately hailed the court decision. PM said it granted equality to Muslim women.

Earlier, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing during the summer vacation.

Triple Talaq is practiced by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by saying Talaq three times.

In a tweet, Prime Minister said the Judgment of the Hon’ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment. PM Narendra Modi in his address on Independence Day had expressed his views on ramparts of the Red fort.

BJP President Amit Shah has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. He said that court’s verdict will go a long way in ensuring dignity for Muslim women and is a historic step for further empowering women. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative and heralding the process which brought a welcome change.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development has also welcomed the judgement and has called it a step forward in gender justice.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said that it will study the apex court’s judgement before deciding the next course of action.

Congress leader Ashwani Kumar has termed the judgement as a very progressive one.

BSP chief Mayawati hailed the Supereme Court’s decision on Triple talaq.

Former Solicitor General Soli Sorabjee has welcomed the SC verdict on making Triple Talaq as unconstitutional.

Well known social activist from Bhopal Moen Akhtar has welcomed the SC verdict on Triple Talaq.

The historic judgement by the Supreme Court has been welcomed by the women groups, petitioners, victims who had been waging a battle against Triple Talaq.

