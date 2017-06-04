Seven killed in twin terror attacks in London, police kill 3 suspects

In a chilling reminder of Westminister Bridge attack in London three months ago, seven people have been killed and more than 48 were injured in two terror attacks in United Kingdom’s capital London on Saturday night. In the first attack, terrorists arrived at London Bridge in a speeding van and mowed down pedestrians and then deserted the vehicle and stabbed people with knives.

In another terror incident, three terrorists attacked and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market and even entered a restaurant and targeted people dining there.

As per early reports, armed police shot dead three attackers.

At least 48 injured were being treated in hospitals across London. The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on Thursday.

As per international media reports, British Prime Minister Theresa May has called the attack as a potential act of terrorism and attacks as terrible. British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also condemned the attacks.

This is the third attack in the country in last three months. Five people were killed in a car and knife attack in London’s Westminister Bridge in March this year.

A British born suicide bomber of Lybian origin killed 23 people in less than two weeks ago on May 22 when he detonated himself in a crowd gathered to listen US pop star Ariana Grande in Mahchester Arena.

UK government has retained the highest terror threat level in the country following the Manchester attack last month, however, UK police and intelligence agencies have so far failed to prevent terror attacks in the country.

