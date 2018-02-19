PM lays foundation for Navi Mumbai International Airport

Addressing a gathering at the ground breaking ceremony of a new international aiprot at Navi Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi Sunday said that globalization was a reality of our times and to keep pace with globalisation we need top quality infrastructure.

PM Modi said that the Navi Mumbai airport project had been pending for years. He said delayed projects cause many problems, and the PRAGATI initiative had been initiated, to give priority to completion of projects.

He said the Sagarmala project was ushering not only development of ports but also port-led development.

PM Modi said that his government was devoting significant efforts towards the development of waterways.

He said India’s aviation sector was growing tremendously and there was a sharp increase in the number of people taking flights.

This makes quality infrastructure in the aviation sector of prime importance, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Union Government has brought an aviation policy that is transforming the sector. He added that a strong aviation sector also gives more economic opportunities. Better connectivity leads to more tourists coming to India, he said.

