Nuclear capable Agni-5 with a range of 5,000 kms testfired successfully

India test-fired its longest range indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear ballistic missile ‘Agni-5’ from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Monday.

The indigenously-developed missile, Agni-5, is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km away. It is about 17-metres long, 2-metres wide and has a launch weight of around 50 tonnes. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

Reacting to the test-launch of Agni 5, former spokesperson, DRDO Ravi Gupta said that with this weapon the current adversaries will not dare to attack india with any nuclear weapon. He also said that as India has a policy of deterrence and to continue with this, we need to be powerful.

Brigadier (Retd) SK Chaterjee said that for a country like ours it is very important that our deterrence is strong, and for which this missile is appropriate.

President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated DRDO for successfully test firing Agni V. He said it will enhance our strategic and deterrence capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated DRDO and its scientists for their hard work that resulted in the successful test firing of Agni V missile. Such a feat makes every Indian very proud. He said that it will add tremendous strength to India’s strategic defence.

