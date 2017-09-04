9 new faces inducted, Nirmala gets defence, Piyush Rail

Before embarking on a state visit to attend BRICS summit conference in Xiamen city of China Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffled and expanded his council of ministers on Sunday. In a major decision commerce and industries minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not only elevated to the cabinet minister rank but she was also given the charge of crucial defence portfolio bringing her into the Cabinet Committee on Security and in the league of top five ministers that include Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Finance Minister.

In yet another significant move, Suresh Prabhu was shunted out of Railway Ministry and Power Minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of Railways following a spate of derailments and accidents in Railways, Piyush Goyal will continue to hold the additional charge of Coal Minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan was elevated to cabinet rank in the same Petroleum Ministry with additional responsibility Skill ministry.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was elevated to the status of cabinet minister in the minority affairs ministry.

In addition to this, 9 new faces have been inducted in Cabinet expansion.

Four top professionals with diverse background and rich administrative experience make it to the Union Cabinet. President Ramnath Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to former Home Secretary RK Singh, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh, former IAS officer K. Alphonse and former diplomat Hardeep Puri as new Ministers.

Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh and also a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development. He has a long experience in Uttar Pradesh politics and is known for his work in Rural Development, Education and Prison reform during his tenure. A Law Graduate, Shukla was also jailed for 19 months MISA during the Emergency.

Representing Buxar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey also has a long experience in public life. Active in politics since his college days, Choubey was very active in JP movement in the 1970s and was also jailed during the Emergency under MISA. He played important role in construction of 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families.

Six time Lok Sabha MP Virendra Kumar represents Tikamgah constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He actively took part in the JP movement and was jailed for 16 months under MISA during the Emergency. Coming from the Scheduled Caste community, Virendra Kumar has dedicated his life to its service.

The updated comprehensive list of union council of ministers are given below:

(As on 03.09.2017)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space; and

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister. Cabinet Ministers 1 Shri Raj Nath Singh Home Affairs 2 Smt. Sushma Swaraj External Affairs 3 Shri Arun Jaitley Finance

Corporate Affairs 4 Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Road Transport and Highways;

Shipping

Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. 5 Shri Suresh Prabhu Commerce and Industry 6 Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda Statistics and Programme Implementation 7 Sushri Uma Bharati Drinking Water and Sanitation 8 Shri Ramvilas Paswan Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution 9 Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi Women and Child Development 10 Shri Ananthkumar Chemicals and Fertilizers

Parliamentary Affairs 11 Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Law and Justice

Electronics and Information Technology 12 Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Health and Family Welfare 13 Shri Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati Civil Aviation 14 Shri Anant Geete Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises 15 Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal Food Processing Industries 16 Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Rural Development

Panchayati Raj

Mines 17 Shri Chaudhary Birender Singh Steel 18 Shri Jual Oram Tribal Affairs 19 Shri Radha Mohan Singh Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 20 Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot Social Justice and Empowerment 21 Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Textiles

Information and Broadcasting 22 Dr. Harsh Vardhan Science and Technology

Earth Sciences

Environment, Forest and Climate Change 23 Shri Prakash Javadekar Human Resource Development 24 Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum and Natural Gas

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 25 Shri Piyush Goyal Railways

Coal 26 Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Defence 27 Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minority Affairs Ministers of State (Independent Charge) 1 Shri Rao Inderjit Singh Planning (Independent Charge)

Chemicals and Fertilizers 2 Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) 3 Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homopathy (AYUSH) (Independent Charge) 4 Dr. Jitendra Singh Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge)

Prime Minister’s Office

Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Atomic Energy

Department of Space 5 Dr. Mahesh Sharma Culture

Environment, Forest and Climate Change 6 Shri Giriraj Singh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. 7 Shri Manoj Sinha Communications (Independent Charge)

Railways 8 Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Youth Affairs and Sports

Information and Broadcasting 9 Shri Raj Kumar Singh Power

New and Renewable Energy 10 Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Housing and Urban Affairs 11 Shri Alphons Kannanthanam Tourism

Electronics and Information Technology Ministers of State 1 Shri Vijay Goel Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. 2 Shri Radhakrishnan P. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping. 3 Shri S.S. Ahluwalia Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. 4 Shri Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. 5 Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 6 Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel. 7 Shri Ram Kripal Yadav Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development. 8 Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. 9 Shri Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal. 10 Shri Rajen Gohain Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways. 11 General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs. 12 Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. 13 Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 14 Shri Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. 15 Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance. 16 Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 17 Shri Sudarshan Bhagat Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. 18 Shri Upendra Kushwaha Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. 19 Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. 20 Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs. 21 Shri Anantkumar Hegde Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. 22 Shri M. J. Akbar Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs. 23 Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. 24 Shri Y. S. Chowdary Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences. 25 Shri Jayant Sinha Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. 26 Shri Babul Supriyo Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. 27 Shri Vijay Sampla Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 28 Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. 29 Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles. 30 Smt. Krishna Raj Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. 31 Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. 32 Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 33 Shri C.R. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 34 Shri P.P. Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 35 Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence. 36 Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. 37 Dr. Satya Pal Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

(Incorporates changes in the Council of Ministers as on 03.09.2017)

