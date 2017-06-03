Islamic State failed in India despite large Muslim population: Home Min

India has the largest Muslim population in the world but the dreaded terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS) had been unable to establish itself in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Home Minister was addressing a press conference in Delhi, giving a report card of his ministry on the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government.

“India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned. I can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population (of Muslims), the ISIS has not been able to set foot,” Singh said.

“There is improvement in the security situation in the country. We have been successful in countering the challenges posed by the ISIS,” the home minister was quoted as saying by local media reports.

Singh also said that 90 ISIS sympathisers had been arrested across the country. He confirmed that ISIS and Ansar Ul Ammah have been included in the list of terrorist organisations.

Rajnath Singh claimed that there had been a 25 per cent reduction in Naxal attacks in 2014-17 as compared to 2011-14 (UPA tenure).

He also said three years of NDA government had seen a 42 per cent reduction in deaths in Naxal attacks as compared to the last three years of the UPA.

