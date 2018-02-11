Indian forces gun down 4 militants holed up in army base

Indian security forces have neutralised four terrorists holed up in the Sunjwan Army camp in the border state of Jammu & Kashmir, while six people, including five Army personnel, have been killed in the attack by suspected JeM militants, Army officials said on Sunday.

A defence spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement by local news papers that four terrorists had so far been killed in the ongoing operation.

A group of heavily armed men had stormed the military base of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on Saturday.

Five Army men, including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), were killed in the attack

The spokesperson said the third terrorist was also found wearing Army combats and was heavily armed like the other two.

Klashnikov series rifles, Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGs), ammunitions and grenades were seized from them, he said.

A senior police official had earlier said that four terrorists were killed by security forces.

As per the reports a junior commissioned officer and a jawan were killed on Saturday.

