India destroys Pak army posts in Kashmir’s Naushera sector

The Indian army Tuesday said that it has attacked and destroyed Pakistani posts along line of control in Kashmir’s Naushera sector to stop infiltrations.

However, the 9th may incident is widely believed to be a tit for tat response to the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan army’s border action team on the 6th May.

In a rare move, the army also released what it said was a video of the military action that showed heavy artillery blasting temporary bunkers and shelters on a tree-covered mountain.

The video was shot in Jammu’s Naushera sector on May 9, army officials told HT, a little over a week after the beheading of two Indian soldiers by a Pakistan army team.

“Punitive fire assaults across the Line of Control are being undertaken by the Indian army,” said Major General Ashok Narula, who heads the army’s public information wing.

However, Pakistan has denied the Indian claims. Pakistan military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor called the Indian claim “false”.

