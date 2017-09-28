India Afghanistan sign MoU in field of police training

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah in New Delhi.

Abdullah Abdullah is in India on a two-day working visit.

Both leaders reaffirmed the strength and closeness of the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi and Dr. Abdullah welcomed the accelerated cooperation, including through the recent announcement of a New Development Partnership during the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council in New Delhi.

Dr Abdullah conveyed Afghanistan’s deep appreciation for India’s continuing support for infrastructure development and capacity building in Afghanistan.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to extend full support to Afghanistan’s efforts for building a peaceful, united, prosperous, inclusive and democratic Afghanistan.

A MoU for Technical Cooperation on Police Training and Development was exchanged in the presence of the two leaders at the conclusion of the meeting.

