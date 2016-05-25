Income Tax Department to name and shame big defaulters

The Income Tax department has decided to name and shame all category of taxpayers who have a default of one crore rupees and above.

The department has begun publishing the names of tax defaulters in leading national dailies since last year and has named 67 such defaulters from across the country till now with their vital details like addresses, contacts, PAN card number and shareholders in case of companies.

The earlier exercise was restricted to people with huge defaults to the tune of about 20-30 crore rupees.

The official said the aim of the exercise is to inform the public at large about such tax evaders whom the taxman has not been able to lay their hands on despite using various investigative and enforcement tools.

