Govt invites application for 10 joint secretary level posts through lateral entry

The government has called for application from Indian nationals to fill up 10 posts in government of India at Joint Secretary level posts through lateral entry, it means any eligible Indian national from public or private sector can make application for direct appointment at the Joint Secretary level post.

Modi government has always supported the idea of bringing in outside talent in the bureaucracy as its reform process, however, this is for the first time that the application for 10 posts at Joint Secretary level have been invited.

According to an advertisement published in leading newspapers, the government is looking for 10 outstanding individuals, even from the private sector, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers’ welfare, road transport and highway, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.

However, unlike a pensionable job with retirement benefits, it will be contractual position. The initial contract will be for three years which can be extended to two more years, depending upon performance of the candidate.

The criteria for applicants include minimum age of 40 years as on July 1, 2018, graduate from a recognized university or institute. Higher qualifications would be an added advantage.

Those who are eligible to apply also include officers of any state or Union Territories government who are already working at an equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience. The same applies to those working in PSUs, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, universities, recognised research institutes with a minimum of 15 years experience.

Those working in private sector companies, consultancy organisations, international or multinational organisations with a minimum of 15 years experience can also apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interaction with the selection committee. The last date for receipt of applications is 30th July, 2018.

