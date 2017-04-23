Fifty four per cent voting in MCD polls, exit polls predict BJP sweep

Almost fifty four per cent voting has been recorded for 3 municipal bodies in national capital territory Delhi. According to exit polls, Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to sweep the polls dashing the hopes of ruling party Aam Admi Party government.

According to a survey conducted by ABP-C Voter and Aaj Tak-Axis My India the election results would be good news for the PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah led party.

This victory coming on the heels of major victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections would further cement the position of BJP in national capital where it was trounced by a new comer Aam Admi Party in Assembly polls in 2015.

As per ABP News-C Voter survey, the BJP is set to win 218 seats out of a total of 272, and is trailed by AAP with 24 seats, and Congress with 22, and the survey predicted 8 seats for others.

In East Delhi, the survey predicted BJP (47) in first position with AAP (9) second, the Congress (6) third and others (2) fourth. The saffron party is set continue fine its performance in North Delhi too with 88 seats, followed by with AAP with 6, the Congress with 7 seats.

In South Delhi, the survey predicted BJP as winning (83) with AAP (9) second and the Congress (9) third.

The Aaj Tak-Axis My India exit poll also predicted BJP getting a landslide victory in the polls. The survey gave 202 – 220 seats to BJP, trailed by Aam Aadmi Party with (23 – 35 seats) and Congress (19 – 31 seats).

