Don’t politicise the issue of Triple Talak: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested the Muslim society not to politicize the Triple Talaq issue. Saying that discussions are on in this direction, Mr Modi hoped that the issue will be resolved within the Muslim community itself. Speaking at a function in New Delhi today, he said, it will be good if people will come to resolve the issue on their own.

Mr Modi said, there should be no discrimination in the country. He said, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the motto of his government and government will fulfil promises made to the people without any discrimination. On corruption, Mr Modi said, the corrupt conduct is eating into the very vitals of the democracy.

The Prime Minister was speaking after unveiling translated volumes of Vachana, penned by 12th century social reformer Basavanna and other saints in 23 Indian languages on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.

He also released the digital version of the work at the first ever celebration of Basava Jayanthi at the national level in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, India’s history is not only about defeat, poverty or colonialism but the country gave the message of good governance, non violence and Satyagraha to the world.

