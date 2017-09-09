Deadline for filing GST Returns extended

The decision to extend the deadline was approved in the GST council’s meeting held in Hyderabad Saturday. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley who is also the chairman of the council said the government had extended the last date for filing of sales and purchase data as well as payment of taxes for the months of July and August.

Now sales return or GSTR-1 for July will have to be filed by September 10 instead of September 5 earlier and purchase returns or GSTR-2 would be filed by September 25 instead of September 10 earlier.

GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, will have to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15. The GST Implementation Committee GIC announced about it yesterday.

With regard to August, the date for filing GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 has been extended to 5th, 10th and 15th October.

The industry has been demanding an extension of the date of filing final GST returns in view of scores of invoices to be uploaded. The government will shortly issue notification to extend the date of filing returns.

In the initial returns filed in form GSTR-3B, taxes worth 92,283 crore rupees were collected for July from just 64.42 per cent of the total taxpayer base.

Of the 59.57 lakh businesses, who should file return for July, as many as 38.38 lakh taxpayers accounting for 64.42 per cent of the total businesses who had registered in July had filed their GST returns.

Through a notification last week, the Central Board of Excise and Customs had waived fee for delayed filing of GSTR-3B and had allowed businesses to correct errors in the initial return form while filing the final returns. It also said that entities who had not filed GSTR-3B can file the final returns in GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 and pay taxes.

