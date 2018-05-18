BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

BJP legislature party leader BS Yeddyurappa was Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a third time. Karnataka Governor Vaju Bhai Wala administered him oath of office. Yeddyurappa has been granted 15 days time to prove his majority.

Yeddyurappa held his first Cabinet meeting and expressed confidence of winning the vote of confidence on the floor of the house before the 15 days period given by the Governor.

His fate also hangs in balance as opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have petitioned the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision to invite him to form the government despite being short of majority.

Although the Supreme Court refused to stay the swearing in ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa but in a midnight hearing it said that the outcome of the formation of a government in Karnataka will depend on a final decision by it.

After chairing the first cabinet meeting in Bengluru, Yeddyurappa also said that a decision on farm loan waiver will be announced in couple of days. Chief secretaries from various departments attended the cabinet meet.

BJP President Amit Shah has congratulated BS Yedyurappa for being sworn in as the CM of Karnataka. In a tweet he said “This is the victory of every Kannadiga who voted to uproot the corrupt & divisive politics of Congress. I am sure the new govt under the guidance of PM @narendramodi will fulfil the aspirations of the people.”

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has also congratulated Yedyurappa. In a tweet he said “The state will tread on a new path of development, growth, progress and prosperity under his leadership.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister after a rare pre-dawn hearing which saw the Congress-JD (S) combine making a last-ditch attempt to stall BJP’s surge in the southern state.

Meanwhile, speaking on the overnight hearing in the apex Court, Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that there was no need for the matter to be listed at night while adding that the apex court has the power to undo if any wrong is done.

Noted constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap has said that Constitution provides the Governor complete power to appoint the Chief Minister adding the Governor’s decision can’t be challenged.

