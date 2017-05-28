British police releases photos of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi

British authorities have released CCTV footage of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in the Great Manchester Run.

In their latest operations, police detained two men, aged 20 and 22, in a raid in north Manchester early on Saturday.

Along with the 11 suspects in UK custody, police in Libya have detained Abedi’s father and brother.

A third of those killed in Monday’s bombing were children, and another 116 people were injured. The attack, which has been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, targeted young fans at the end of a concert by US teen pop idol Ariana Grande.

British counter-terror chief Mark Rowley said Friday that police had captured “a large part of the network” linked to the bombing.

Explaining the decision to reduce the terror threat level from critical — its highest level — to severe, May said troops would also be withdrawn from the streets, another measure adopted after the bombing. “We should be clear about what this means: A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely, the country should remain vigilant,” she said.

Operation Temperer, which involved the deployment of troops on patrol alongside police, will be wound down on Monday night, at the end of the bank holiday weekend.

“From midnight on Monday, there will be a well-planned and gradual withdrawal of members of the armed forces, who will return to normal duties,” she said.

