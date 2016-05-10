Allahabad High Court seeks info on registration of private clinics in UP

Allahabad High Court has asked Uttar Pradesh government to provide necessary information to the court about the law relating registration and renewal of private doctors, nursing homes, pathology and diagnostic centers in the state.

The court has asked the Additional Advocate General CB Yadav to seek instructions that whether any act has been passed in this regard by the state legislature and further that whether facilities of on line registration and renewal have been made available.

As per local reports, the two judge bench of Justice Dilip Gupta and justice RN kakkar passed this order on a PIL field by Agra based doctor. The court has fixed May 25 as the next date of hearing.

It was argued on behalf of petitioner that for implementation of Clinical Establishment Act 2010 in the state, the state government had assured that the same will be implemented very soon but till date it is not implemented.

The petitioner also claimed that Director General -medical and health services, also wrote a letter in May 2015 that facility of online registration and renewal will be made available soon but the online registration facility still not available.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states that have adopted Central government’s the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

The law mandates for registration and regulation of all clinical establishments in the country with a view to prescribing the minimum standards of facilities and services provided by them.

Last week, health minister JP Nadda informed both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that all union territories except NCT of Delhi have adopted the Act.

The Act is applicable to all kinds of clinical establishments from the public and private sectors, of all recognized systems of medicine including single doctor clinics. The only exception are establishments run by the Armed forces.

