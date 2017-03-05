Akhilesh Govt creating hurldes in Varanasi’s development: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday night accused UP government of creating hurldes in the development of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and working for the betterment for some people.

After holding a massive road show in the city, he addressed a massive crowd of supporters at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in the holy city. In the rally, PM said: “Other political parties want to support ‘some’ and development for ‘some people’ whereas I want to support all and development for all. (Yeh log chahte hain kuchch ka saath kuchch ka vikas, main chahta hoon ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’).”

Prime Minister also accused state government led by Akhilesh Yadav for neglecting the development of his constituency. He said the state government was not properly utilising the fund given by the centre for poor people.

Prime Minister also mocked at UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as “delicate” people incapable of taking hard decisions while pitching himself as a grassroots leader who can develop the state.

Taking potshots at the Congress over its run of losses in the recent polls, he said one day, research would be done to find out if it once existed, as it is “disappearing from everywhere.”

While Akhilesh has inherited his political powers from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Gandhi has got it from “so many of his forefathers”, Modi said while using a local term, ‘ghelua’ (what comes free of cost) for the two leaders.

“They are such delicate people who cannot take hard decisions. They think what if they lose what they got. I have not got anything in inheritance.

“Whatever I have got is due to the blessing of the people of Kashi. I can take hard decisions to rid the country of its problems. I have the courage to do so,” the Prime Minister said.

Demonetisation, he said, has brought the SP, BSP and the Congress on the same side in its opposition while the country was supported it.

Modi presented himself as the one who will take up the job of developing the state, especially the eastern parts which are going to polls on March 8, if the BJP is voted to power.

Reaching out to small traders who are in significant numbers here, he said they would not be touched by his government’s drive against corruption as the politicians and ‘babus’ have looted the country all these years.

