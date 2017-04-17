AIADMK’s Dinakaran booked for offering bribe to election official for party symbol

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has been booked by crime branch of Delhi Police on Monday.

Police officials said, Dinakaran was willing to pay 50 crores rupees to win rights to the AIADMK’s two-leaf symbol, in the by-election to R K Nagar Assembly seat, which is contested by a rival faction.

Dinakaran was booked following the arrest of a middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in New Delhi on Sunday. Sukesh had reportedly struck a deal for helping the AIADMK faction keep the symbol.

Police have recovered 1.30 crore rupees from Sukesh and two cars have also been seized. Sukesh is being interrogated to know about his profile and his connection with any Election Commission official.

The Election Commission had frozen AIADMK’s symbol two leaves after the two factions led by Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam staked claim to it.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Follow Meri Sarkar