We are a team of young and dynamic journalists bitten by entrepreneurial bugs. Our team members have vast experience of working in diverse field of journalism ranging from web portals, 24×7 news channels, international and public broadcasters.

Our team is not only enriched by journalists. We have domain experts on board particularly from areas like finance, banking, stock markets, chartered accountancy, accounting & auditing, taxation, insurance, personal finance, loans, consumer issues, policy experts on macro and micro economic issues.

We believe in providing unbiased, accurate, timely, trustworthy and useful information to our users in a relatively simple language.

Our area of focus is not confined to any particular activity or subject though we intend to focus more on government and business & economy news.

We also aim to provide contact details of government functionaries – right from president of India, prime minister, to council of ministers, member of parliaments, secretaries, state governments, departments, Public sector undertakings, Public sector banks down to the district level.

It will also include links to embassies, high commissions, utility services – like passport, travel, reservations and taxation etc.

In initial phase we would strive to provide information to our users in two most important languages-English & Hindi. Our aim is to bridge the digital divide by using a languages that is spoken and understood by majority of the people of this country.

We believe this is the right way to bridge the gap between federal & state governments and their ultimate masters common people of India.

Like this: Like Loading...

Follow Meri Sarkar